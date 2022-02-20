A man died after a shooting on Capitol Hill on Sunday evening, according to an online blotter post by Seattle police.

Seattle police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 6:25 p.m. in the 1700 block of Summit Avenue and found a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

On social media, Seattle Police said they were looking for a suspect around the time of the shooting. No other details were immediately available. An investigation is underway.