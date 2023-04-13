A confrontation over a stolen video game console and an intimate video posted online led to the shooting death of a 27-year-old man last week outside a North Seattle high school, according to prosecutors.

Kajali Camara, also known as Kajali Freeman, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, accused of shooting Anthoni Orozco in the abdomen April 5. Orozco died the next day at Harborview Medical Center.

Camara, 19, was also charged with second-degree assault for trying to shoot an 18-year-old woman who had arranged to meet him at Nathan Hale High School so a girl he briefly dated could confront him about the sex video and game console, charging papers say.

SWAT officers arrested Camara at a homeless encampment Friday, and he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, the charges say. He’s scheduled to be arraigned April 26.

Seattle police learned during their investigation that Camara had briefly dated a teenage girl who discovered her PlayStation had been stolen after the relationship ended, according to charging papers. She also learned Camara had posted an intimate video of them to social media without her knowledge or consent, the charges say.

The girl was unable to contact Camara about removing the video because he blocked her on social media.

Roughly three hours before the shooting, the 18-year-old woman was watching a livestream from Camara and accidentally alerted him she was watching, prompting him send her a text message, say the charges. While texting with Camara, the 18-year-old called the girl he had previously dated, who was with Orozco and another friend.

Camara agreed to meet the 18-year-old — who, unbeknownst to him, hatched a plan with the girl, Orozco and the third friend to confront Camara, who they knew had a gun, according to charging papers.

Once at the school, the girl yelled at Camara about the alleged theft and sex video, and Camara pulled a gun and pointed it at her, the charges say. Orozco tried to deescalate the situation, standing between his friends with his arms raised and telling the others to “chill out,” according to the charges.

Seconds later, Camara shot Orozco, then turned the gun on the 18-year-old and pulled the trigger, the charges say. The gun malfunctioned and didn’t fire, according to the charges, and Camara ran from the scene. The others called 911.

After police arrived at the school in the 10700 block of 30th Avenue Northeast just before 9 p.m., the girl showed officers social media photos of Camara, as well as a photo of a handgun with an extended magazine she had seen him carry when they were dating, charging papers say.

Officers later found the same 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine in Camera’s pocket when they arrested him as he left an encampment in the 9700 block of Myers Way South, the charges say. The gun was reported as stolen to Renton police in 2021.