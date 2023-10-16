A man fatally shot his brother in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Gould Avenue South, said Officer Shawn Weismiller, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

Officers found a 40-year-old man who had been fatally shot, as well as his 38-year-old brother, whom they identified as the suspect, according to police.

The brother will be booked into the King County Jail, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The killing brings Seattle’s 2023 homicides to 61 — a figure that has already surpassed the city’s 2022 tally of such violent deaths, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with preliminary information from police, prosecutors and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seattle police investigated 33 homicides in 2019, 53 in 2020, 41 in 2021 and 54 in 2022, according to The Times’ data. With roughly two and a half months left in the year, it’s conceivable the city could break its 1994 record of 69 homicides in a single year.

The Seattle Police Department counts three more homicides so far this year, including in its tally the recent death of a man shot in Lake City in 2021, the March discovery of a human skull in a Rainier Beach park and the June death of a baby who died upon being delivered after the baby’s mother was fatally shot in Belltown.

Seattle Times staff reporter Sara Jean Green contributed to this story.