A man died Monday inside the Snohomish County Jail, marking the second death of a person in custody within a week.

Jail staff found a 42-year-old man in an observation unit unresponsive during a routine check shortly before 9:30 p.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said.

Staff unsuccessfully tried to save the man, who had been booked into the jail Friday.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the man and provide his official cause and manner of death.

A 38-year-old man also died in custody at the jail Thursday, O’Keefe said in a separate statement. He had been housed with two other men and was on medical detox watch, according to O’Keefe.

O’Keefe said that man declined a vital check before his death, and staff moved along to check on other people. Staff returned to check on him about 22 minutes later and found him unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The man had been booked into the jail one day prior, O’Keefe said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet publicly identified the man or shared his official cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate both deaths.