A 34-year-old man died Friday at the King County Jail from acute drug intoxication, including methamphetamines, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Erick Hernandez-Mendoza was identified by the medical examiner on Monday and his death was ruled an accident.

The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team is investigating his death because Hernandez-Mendoza died in custody, but as of Tuesday, investigators had not released any information, according to Sgt. Randy Huserik.

The circumstances of Hernandez-Mendoza’s death weren’t immediately clear. A news release issued Friday by the King County Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention simply said “a 34-year-old inmate passed away,” without providing any additional details.

Jail records show Hernandez-Mendoza was booked into the SCORE Jail in Des Moines on Jan. 19, and was in custody through Feb. 4, though the records no longer indicate what misdemeanor crime he was being held on.

At 12:35 a.m. on Feb. 4, Hernandez-Mendoza was transported from the SCORE Jail to the King County Jail in downtown Seattle on two felony warrants — one for possession of a stolen vehicle investigated by Renton police and the second for vehicle prowling that was investigated by Seattle police, said Noah Haglund, a spokesman for the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention.

Court records show Hernandez-Mendoza was charged with stealing a motorcycle and crashing it in a ravine in Renton in January 2019; he was later charged with stealing stereo speakers, sunglasses and other items from a boat moored in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood in June 2019.

He was granted a conditional release in the Seattle case last year to attend in-patient treatment at PCN, say the records. (PCN is an apparent acronym for Pioneer Center North, a drug-rehabilitation program in Sedro-Woolley, Skagit County, operated by Pioneer Human Services.) Hernandez-Mendoza was able to run from a transport van, resulting in the issuance of a bench warrant in April, court records say.

A bench warrant for his arrest in the Renton case was issued on Feb. 3, the day before he died.

The jail’s news release did not indicate what time Hernandez-Mendoza died, but it was presumably within less than 24 hours of being booked into the Seattle jail. How he was able to obtain meth while in custody is unknown.