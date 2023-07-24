A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in West Seattle late Sunday, according to Seattle police.

The shooting took place around 10:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Delridge Way Southwest, which is surrounded by apartment buildings and businesses. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Then, shortly after, police responded to a crash on the West Seattle Bridge. The driver, believed to be the victim, had several gunshot wounds.

Officers and fire department crews tried lifesaving measures and took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He died from his injuries Monday morning.

The investigation was ongoing Monday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.