A hit-and-run on Highway 164 west of Enumclaw killed a 22-year-old pedestrian Saturday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.

A black SUV, traveling eastbound, struck the man who was walking westbound on 164 shortly after 9 a.m.

The victim, a Buckley man, was found in an open field on the north side of 164. The SUV fled the scene.

State Patrol identified the suspect vehicle as a 2014 to 2020 Acura MDX with silver trim. The Acura will have damage to the front driver’s headlight area and is missing part of the front bumper, the driver’s side mirror and the driver’s side door handle.

The roadway was blocked for about four hours. Anyone with more information can contact brody.ford@wsp.wa.gov.