Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death in Georgetown after a shooting late Monday, according to Seattle police. 

Police arrived in the 7000 block of East Marginal Way South just after 10:30 p.m. to assist the Seattle Fire Department in responding to a person with a life-threatening injury, police said in an online blotter post

Responding officers found the man in a nearby business. 

Police and medics attempted lifesaving measures. The 30-year-old man died at the scene. 

Officers located a suspect nearby. 

