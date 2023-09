A man in his 50s died Monday afternoon after crashing into a tree in Carkeek Park, according to Seattle police.

The collision happened shortly after noon in the 1400 block of Northwest Carkeek Park Road. Officers found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The man died at the scene, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 206-684-8923.