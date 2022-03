A man who was attempting to rob a cannabis dispensary in Covington on Thursday night was killed, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Details on how the man died were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Tim Meyer said detectives are still investigating the attempted robbery and death. More information will be released later Friday, Meyer said.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the 27600 block of Covington Way Southeast.