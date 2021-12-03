A 61-year-old man was stabbed Friday afternoon near North 45th Street and Meridian Avenue North in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood, according to police.

Officers made an arrest, Seattle police said, and are investigating the incident, which occurred just before 4 p.m. It’s not known whether the person arrested knew the victim.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the wounded man, who was in critical condition, to Harborview Medical Center, said SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.