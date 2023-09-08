A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening near 25th Avenue South and South McClellan Street in Seattle.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 5:45 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The details leading up to the shooting were unknown Friday and police had not identified any suspects, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.