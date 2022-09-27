A 27-year-old man was critically injured in a Pioneer Square shooting Tuesday afternoon near City Hall Park, police said.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:20 p.m. after responding to reports of a shooting on Third Avenue and Yesler Way, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the shooting suspect fled. No arrests had been made Tuesday evening.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting — a common practice when someone is critically hurt, said Detective Valerie Carson, a police spokesperson.