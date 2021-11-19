King County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old man Friday with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run, accusing him of running a red light and colliding with another vehicle in Shoreline, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her daughter.

Aiden Ott was arrested Tuesday evening, less than an hour after running from the collision scene at Linden Avenue North and North 185th Street, according to charging papers. He remains jailed in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Though Ott’s Hyundai Kona is registered to an address in Everett, he obtained an Alaska driver’s license after his Washington driver’s license expired in August 2020, charging papers say. He was charged in King County District Court with reckless driving after he was arrested Oct. 30 for speeding 100 mph on Interstate 90. He told court officials at that time he lived in Kodiak, Alaska, say the charges in the vehicular homicide case.

Ott is to be arraigned on the felony charges on Dec. 2. Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing him.

Diane Marx was driving east on North 185th Street in a Chevrolet Aveo with her 12-year-old daughter in the front passenger seat and her 6-year-old daughter in the back seat just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. As the Aveo entered the intersection with Linden Avenue North, it was struck by a southbound Hyundai Kona, which ran a red light and didn’t have its headlights on, say the charges against Ott.

Marx suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene. Her 12-year-old daughter, in her soccer uniform, was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center and treated for a broken collarbone and concussion. The 6-year-old wasn’t physically injured, say the charges.

Witnesses called 911 and provided a description of the Kona’s driver, who ran from the crash but was found by police in the 100 block of North 180th Street. A K9 team also arrived after tracking the driver from the crash scene, according to the charges.

Police say Ott claimed his vehicle was stolen when he stopped to climb a tree and smoke a cigarette. He later admitted to being the driver, say the charges. He is suspected of driving impaired after drinking beer and taking Xanax and Adderall — prescription drugs that both carry warnings about operating motor vehicles, according to the charges.

Ott’s blood was drawn and prosecutors are awaiting the results of toxicology testing.