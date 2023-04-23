A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a road rage incident in which another driver was shot during an argument on Interstate 5 in Kent.

Francisco Oliver Castro-Guzman has been charged with first-degree assault after police said he shot another man in the face in March, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The bullet lodged in the victim’s right collarbone and missed his major arteries, according to court documents.

The victim told Washington State Patrol he was cut off by a driver in a white Audi while traveling north on I-5 on March 15. He later pulled up next to the car, rolled down his window and made a comment to the other driver about cutting him off. The driver of the Audi shouted an expletive, reached for a gun and shot him in the face, according to prosecutors.

Tips to Crime Stoppers helped detectives solve the case after the man’s co-workers put together a $5,000 reward, prosecutors wrote.

One tipster identified the driver of the Audi and the woman the victim said was with him, and detectives later found a white Audi registered to the woman’s address, the documents said.

The victim made a photo ID, according to the documents. Video footage from a King County Metro bus also showed a white Audi on I-5 around the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Castro-Guzman has several felony convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle. He also has an open case in King County for unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held at the King County Jail on $500,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for May.