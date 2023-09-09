A 40-year-old man accused of killing a man who broke into his RV in North Seattle, then dumping his body in some bushes, was charged Friday.

King County prosecutors charged Arien Bullock with second-degree murder in the shooting death this week of 53-year-old Rafael Mariano Yanes. Bullock was also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors argued Bullock’s actions after the fatal shooting “belie any claim that the murder was justified,” say documents filed in King County Superior Court.

On Sept. 5, Bullock arrived at his RV parked behind a Home Depot shortly before 10 a.m. with his two children in a minivan, documents say.

Surveillance footage from the store shows Bullock confronting Yanes and an unidentified person who appear to have broken into Bullock’s RV, according to probable cause documents.

A struggle ensued and the unidentified person ran off, documents say.

Advertising

Bullock then went to his van, where his children were inside, got a gun, and went inside the RV and shot Yanes, documents say.

Bullock’s bail was set at $2 million and he remains in the King County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 21.

He had not been assigned a lawyer as of Friday.

Prosecutors wrote that while Bullock could be “understandably angry” at finding Yanes in his home, Yanes did not pose a risk to Bullock.

A witness told police he heard yelling and arguing from an RV next to his before hearing three gunshots, according to court documents.

The witness looked out and saw his neighbor drag a limp body down a sidewalk and into the van, where Bullock’s children were still seated, according to court documents.

Police arrested Bullock and his girlfriend later that day on the highway in Federal Way after their car ran out of gas, documents say.

Police confirmed she was at work at the time of the homicide. She had told Bullock in text messages to contact police about what had happened, according to documents.

Bullock put Yanes’ body in the bushes at North Seattle College, probable cause documents say. Police found Yanes’ body around 7:44 a.m. Sept. 6, after a couple walking the campus contacted police.