A 48-year-old Tacoma-area man was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of fatally shooting a Federal Way man in March he wrongly thought had shot him months earlier, according to King County prosecutors.

Rudolph Kaio fled to Arizona after killing 57-year-old Timothy Hall on March 12 inside the mobile home Hall shared with roommates, charging papers say. Kaio was arrested Tuesday at the SCORE Jail in Des Moines and transferred to the King County Jail in Seattle, where he remains in custody in lieu of $1.5 million bail on the murder charge, jail and court records show. Charging documents don’t say when Kaio returned to Washington.

Prosecutors also charged Kaio on Thursday with vehicular homicide in connection with a November 2020 fatal crash on Highway 18 in Covington that killed one of Kaio’s passengers, according to charging papers. The state has requested that bail be set in that case at $150,000.

Six months before Hall was fatally shot, Kaio and another person suffered minor gunshot wounds in a shooting in the 2600 block of South Star Lake Road, less than 400 feet from the mobile home where Hall lived, in the 27600 block of 27th Avenue South, say the charges in the murder case. Kaio and the other victim refused to cooperate with police but Kaio apparently believed one of Hall’s roommates was somehow responsible, the charges say.

In March, the same roommate was in a dispute with a neighbor and accused the neighbor of stealing his mail and breaking into a trailer, say charging papers. On March 12, the neighbor picked Kaio up from what is described in the charges as a “homeless compound” in Tacoma and then went to Hall’s residence to talk to the roommate just before 9:30 p.m. Kaio waited outside.

After the neighbor exited the home, Kaio went inside uninvited, went to the bathroom to chamber a round in his 9-mm handgun, then shot Hall multiple times, apparently believing that Hall was the roommate who had previously shot Kaio, the charges say. Hall died on the living room floor.

The roommate fired a shotgun as Kaio ran to his truck but no one was hit, the charges say.

Police identified Kaio as the shooter from witness statements and video-surveillance footage, according to the charges.

In the vehicular homicide case, Kaio is accused of smoking meth and driving a stolen Honda with two passengers on Nov. 18, 2020. Kaio, whose license had been suspended, was driving east in the left-hand lane of Highway 18 around 4:25 a.m. when the car ran out of gas just before the exit to Highway 516 in Covington.

It was dark and rainy and Kaio put the car into park but didn’t activate his hazard or brake lights, the charges say. The Honda was rear-ended by a 66-year-old man in a pickup, who slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop, trapping the Honda’s passengers in the vehicle, according to the charges.

The back-seat passenger, David Radcliffe, 61, suffered catastrophic injuries and died in the emergency room at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the charges say. Kaio and the other passenger were not injured; the pickup driver suffered a thumb injury. Toxicology tests later determined Kaio had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood hours after the fatal crash, say the charges.