King County prosecutors Thursday charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in an unprovoked, fatal attack at the Bellevue Transit Center.

Gabriel Vargas-Garcia is accused of fatally beating Eric Larson, a 63-year-old amputee who used a wheelchair, for 90 seconds on July 10, according to charging documents.

Vargas-Garcia was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

His updated charges still include two aggravating factors: The incident took place shortly after Vargas-Garcia was released from jail, and Larson was particularly vulnerable and incapable of resistance.

Prosecutors can seek an exceptional sentence above the standard sentencing range if aggravating factors are proven to a jury.

Larson died Tuesday, prosecutors said. His death was the result of blunt force head trauma and was ruled a homicide, according to The King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Prosecutors said Vargas-Garcia was released from jail 32 hours before the assault after completing a 15-month sentence.

Officers arrested Vargas-Garcia two hours after the attack. They had received a report from a woman who spotted him based on a police description.

Vargas-Garcia, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2019, remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail and will undergo a competency evaluation upon request from the defense.

His arraignment is delayed until August, prosecutors said.

The Seattle Times was unable to reach his defense Friday afternoon.