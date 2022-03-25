A 44-year-old man was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street last month and a judge has ordered him to be held in jail without bail because of his propensity for violence, according to King County prosecutors.

Marcus Chaney, whose last known address is in Tacoma, was arrested Tuesday at a Tukwila motel, where police seized eight firearms and a bag of suspected fentanyl pills from his room, charging papers say.

Chaney is charged with murder in connection with the Feb. 27 shooting death of Reno Maiava, 52. Chaney, who has a lengthy criminal history and is not legally allowed to own guns, was also charged Friday with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors also charged Chaney last week with first-degree robbery for an armed robbery at a cannabis shop in Lake Forest Park in January and say he is suspected of committing additional robberies at banks and pot shops both in King County and other jurisdictions, according to court records and the charges filed Friday.

Under state law, bail can be denied for offenses that are potentially punishable by life in prison if there is clear evidence of a defendant’s propensity for violence and that it creates a substantial likelihood of danger to the community.

“The defendant’s actions in the present crime, combined with his recent violent history with firearms and the knowledge he was in possession of eight firearms at the time of his arrest” clearly meets the requirement for Chaney to be held without bail, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Gretchen Holmgren wrote in charging papers.

Chaney obtained the guns found in the Tukwila motel room within the past three weeks and the majority of the nearly $300,000 he received in a string of alleged robberies remains unaccounted for, Holmgren wrote. She noted Chaney was also under supervision by the state Department of Corrections at the time of his arrest for Maiava’s homicide.

Chaney was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for three bank robberies committed in Tacoma in 2009, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

According to the murder and firearm charges, Seattle police obtained video surveillance footage from Third and Pine that showed Maiava got into an argument with a 20-year-old woman just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 27, midblock on the east side of Third Avenue. The argument continued as he followed her to the corner, where a group of people were standing. The woman walked away but the video showed Maiava got into a heated argument with a man police later identified as Chaney, the charges say.

The video showed that the man motioned Maiava to follow him east on Pine, where the man pulled a gun and shot Maiava five times, say the charges. Maiava collapsed on the ground and died at the scene.