After three years in jail, and after two other men accused in a downtown Seattle gunbattle have walked free, William Tolliver is expected to be released from custody pending his upcoming murder and assault trial.

A King County Superior Court judge on Thursday granted Tolliver pretrial release, clearing him to live with his grandmother while awaiting trial — provided he complies with a host of conditions, including electronic home detention, and that he posts an unsecured bond, which is essentially a written promise to appear in court.

King County prosecutors object to Tolliver’s release.

Tolliver and Marquise Tolbert, both now 27, were charged three years ago with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault for their alleged roles in a gunfight outside the McDonald’s restaurant at Third Avenue and Pine Street during the evening rush hour on Jan. 22, 2020.

Tolliver, Tolbert and a third man, Jamal Jackson, were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tanya Jackson, 50, was fatally shot in the crossfire, and six other people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured. Tolliver and Tolbert fled to Las Vegas, where they were arrested nine days later.

A jury found Tolbert not guilty in September, after his defense attorneys argued he acted in self-defense and that Jamal Jackson, now 24, was the primary aggressor. Jamal Jackson is not related to victim Tanya Jackson.

Like Jamal Jackson, Tolbert pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, and both have since been released from jail, court records show.

Tolliver, meanwhile, has been held in the King County Jail since Feb. 12, 2020, in lieu of $500,000 bail. He has a trial date set for next month, but it’s expected to be pushed back given the number of other upcoming trials.

Defense attorneys Cathy Gromley and Juanita Holmes last week filed a motion seeking Tolliver’s pretrial release, “based on ongoing developments in the case” and because Tolliver’s family doesn’t have the financial means to post bail.

The attorneys cited harsh jail conditions and understaffing that have caused delays in attorneys being able to confidentially confer with clients. They also argued defense investigations “have shown that the state’s case is far weaker than it looked when the case was first filed.”

That’s a nod to Tolbert’s acquittal as well as Jamal Jackson’s admissions that he was pulling his gun out when Tolliver fired — “all but conceding Mr. Tolliver acted in self defense,” the motion says.

Video surveillance footage from the scene also shows one of Jamal Jackson’s friends went inside the McDonald’s to get Jackson and “brought him out” to confront Tolbert and Tolliver, according to the motion.

“The footage seriously undermines the state’s theory” that Tolbert and Tolliver “went looking for Mr. Jackson and that they were the aggressors,” the motion says.

Gromley and Holmes cited studies that show defendants of color, particularly Black defendants, are disproportionately denied reasonable bail compared with their white counterparts, jeopardizing their presumption of innocence.

They also pointed to a second study that showed defendants granted release on unsecured bonds are just as likely to appear as those who post bail or a portion of their bail upfront. In such instances, defendants don’t have to put up any money to secure their pretrial release but promise to pay the bail amount should they fail to appear for future hearings.

King County Superior Court first allowed judges to consider granting unsecured bonds in December 2020, according to local criminal rules for pretrial release, but use of the practice appears rare.

The defense motion, which notes Tolliver has a limited criminal history and no prior record of violence, says he “is afraid he will be shot by police if he were to abscond, and his grandmother shares that legitimate fear.” As such, “both are highly motivated to see that he complies exactly with the terms” of his electronic home detention, the motion says.

Gromley and Holmes declined to discuss the motion Friday because the case against their client is still pending.

King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Petersen objected to Tolliver’s release before Chief Criminal Judge Karen Donohue during a Thursday hearing — an objection reiterated Friday by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

“We believe someone charged with Murder in the First Degree and six counts of Assault in the First Degree against innocent bystanders should reasonably be held in jail,” the office said in a statement. “Mr. Tolliver also has a history of unlawful gun possession in violation of court orders, which King County prosecutors emphasized in court.”

Donohue, however, granted the defense’s motion — with a number of conditions. Among them, Tolliver must abide by his grandmother’s house rules and won’t be allowed to leave the state without the court’s permission.

Donohue also granted Tolliver’s request that he be allowed to accompany his grandmother to church.