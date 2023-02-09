The violence meted out against a 23-year-old man in a restaurant parking lot on Aurora Avenue North last week was both “excessive and alarming,” according to King County prosecutors, who on Wednesday charged a 44-year-old man in the younger man’s death.

Jorge Ardon Herrara suffered at least 20 injuries to his head, including multiple jaw fractures, according to the second-degree murder charge filed against Juan Manuel Gamez-Gamez.

First considered a witness, Gamez-Gamez was arrested Saturday at police headquarters after detectives noticed his clothing and boots were covered in blood spatter, the charges say.

“The degree of violence and injury the defendant excessively inflicted upon the victim clearly exposes the defendant as a man of little control and readily capable of extreme violence against others,” Deputy Prosecutor Raymond Lee wrote in charging papers. “Furthermore, the defendant apparently went to sleep nearby after committing the murder, which would indicate an extreme callousness towards human life.”

A passerby flagged down a Seattle police officer just after 8 a.m. Saturday and led the officer to a man’s body in a restaurant parking lot in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North, the charges say. Blood and broken pieces of a large stick were found scattered nearby.

One witness later told detectives that he, Gamez-Gamez and others live outdoors at the property — and that Ardon Herrara also lived part-time in a tent behind the restaurant, according to charging papers.

The witness said a group of people were gathered in front of the restaurant late Friday when they were joined by Ardon Herrara, who initially walked away but soon returned with a machete and baseball bat, according to the charges against Gamez-Gamez. The witness reported he was struck with the machete but wasn’t injured, then picked up his blanket and went to sleep on the other side of the building.

Gamez-Gamez told detectives he saw Ardon Herrara harassing a woman with the machete and then arguing with two men before he too went to sleep, according to the charges. He suggested to police that the two men were responsible for Ardon Herrara’s death, the charges say.

After providing a witness statement, Gamez-Gamez was asked to stand so photos could be taken to document his appearance — and that’s when detectives saw what appeared to be fresh blood on his jacket, pants and boots, according to the charges.

Presumptive tests on Gamez-Gamez’s clothing were all positive for the presence of blood, the charges say, which note that no suspected blood was found on the clothing of any other witness.

Surveillance footage from a motel across the street from where Ardon Herrara was killed did not corroborate Gamez-Gamez’s account of events and instead showed two people involved in a physical altercation in front of the restaurant just before 2 a.m. Saturday, charging papers say.

An autopsy determined Ardon Herrara suffered at least 20 separate sharp and blunt force injuries to his head and face, the charges say. He’s one of eight people to be killed in Seattle homicides so far in 2023, up slightly from the six people killed in homicides by the second week of February 2022, according to data compiled by The Seattle Times with information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. There were 55 homicides committed in Seattle last year.

Gamez-Gamez remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 22.