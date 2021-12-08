A Seattle man already jailed for allegedly opening fire and wounding two pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood in October was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Seattle a week earlier, according to King County prosecutors.

Raymond Castillo, 28, was arrested Oct. 16 at a gas station in the 800 block of Rainier Avenue South, where police said he attempted to hot wire his aunt’s car after fleeing the shooting scene at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, where a man and a woman were each shot in the left leg, court and jail records show. He was later charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree theft, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Castillo pleaded not guilty to those charges on Nov. 3, according to court records.

He was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting death of Dale Hiller, 35. Hiller was shot five times near Third Avenue and Pike Street and died soon after medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center, charging papers say.

Castillo, who is now being held in lieu of a combined $2.5 million bail for the two cases, is to be arraigned on the murder and gun charges on Dec. 20.

It is unclear if Kris Jensen, Castillo’s defense attorney in the Oct. 16 assault case, will also represent him in the murder case. Jensen declined to comment when reached by phone on Wednesday.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Seattle police officers were on patrol downtown, driving north on Third Avenue, when they heard several gunshots behind them.

The officers circled back to Pike Street, where they saw a man identified as Hiller wearing a backpack, and slumped on his knees. Officers could see he had been shot numerous times in the back and began lifesaving efforts. When the officers turned Hiller over, they found a .38-caliber revolver underneath him, according to the charges. Officers also found several .40-caliber shell casings a few feet away

Over the next several days, police detectives collected video-surveillance footage from surrounding businesses. The footage shows a fight between two people, then a person with a backpack runs west and is chased by the second person, who appears to be shooting at the fleeing individual, charging papers say.

Detectives also obtained video footage from a King County Metro bus that had driven by shortly before the shooting, which shows a man pull a gun from under his clothes and approach another man from behind, say the charges. The man strikes the other man in the back of the head with the gun, and the man staggers and runs away.

A person acquainted with Hiller called the Seattle Police Department’s tip line on Oct. 19 and identified Castillo as Hiller’s killer, say the charges. The person, who later told a detective that Castillo was already in jail, had heard from Hiller’s friends that Castillo was responsible for his death, the charges say.

Detectives confirmed Castillo’s arrest in the Oct. 16 shooting in Little Saigon and that a .40-caliber handgun had been taken into evidence in that case. Preliminary ballistics tests connected the gun to both the Oct. 3 homicide and the Oct. 16 shooting along with two other shootings investigated by Seattle police, according to the charges. Castillo’s jail booking photo also matched images of the suspected gunman in the Oct. 3 bus video footage, the charges say.

Castillo, who has previous convictions for assault and robbery, is not legally allowed to possess firearms, according to prosecutors.