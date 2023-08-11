King County prosecutors Thursday charged a 25-year-old man with fatally shooting another man in the courtyard of a Kent apartment complex last month.

Jaiquane Wheeler is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Jeffrey Winn, according to charging documents. He’s also charged with first-degree assault for shooting at another person, missing him and striking his cellphone instead, according to documents.

Kent police officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. on July 15 to reports of a shooting at the Phoenix Court Apartments in East Hill, according to probable cause documents. They found Winn with a gunshot wound. He later died at Harborview Medical Center.

A witness reported seeing Wheeler fire a gun at Winn, chasing him to the parking lot and going through his pockets when he fell to the ground after being shot, according to probable cause documents. Wheeler then headed back to the complex and shot at another man, hitting his phone, the documents allege.

A sergeant found a phone on the ground next to Winn, and the device was traced to Wheeler, according to documents.

On Thursday, law enforcement served a search warrant at a unit in the complex and took Wheeler into custody, probable cause documents say.

Detectives found clothing that matched what the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Wheeler told detectives he went through Winn’s pockets because he thought Winn took his phone, according to court documents. Wheeler denied shooting Winn, the documents say.

Wheeler’s bail was set at $2 million.