A man accused of shooting three people in the head, killing one and wounding two others, was charged Thursday and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors charged Chucco Lavarr Robinson, 46, with single counts of first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Officials identified the man who was fatally shot as Jack Torres Lee Rainford Jr.

One of the surviving victims will require multiple surgeries to recover, while the other remains unresponsive and may not survive her injuries, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Robinson could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole because of a history of violence and the seriousness of his new charges, according to prosecutors. Robinson was previously convicted in King County Superior Court of second-degree murder in a 1993 homicide.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on June 29, Kent police officers were sent to an apartment complex on 272nd Street for a reported shooting, probable cause documents say.

Rainford had entered the complex shortly before, telling a man who went to the complex with him that someone inside owed him something, according to court documents.

The passenger heard several gunshots and a woman screaming, according to documents. Shortly after, he saw a man, later identified as Robinson, exit the building and leave in a green car at a high speed, documents say.

The passenger then went inside the apartment, found Rainford and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, and called police, according to the documents.

Responders aided the victims and took them to Harborview Medical Center, where Rainford later died.

The man who drove with Rainford gave police a suspect description, and an officer found Robinson’s driver’s license in the apartment, documents say.

The apartment belonged to the woman victim and her boyfriend, who knew Robinson and had allowed him to stay with them, according to court documents.

Later that day, detectives found the boyfriend on social media and spoke with his father, who reported his son had also been injured but was scared to get treatment, according to court documents.

Police interviewed the boyfriend July 1, and he confirmed he was friends with Robinson and had allowed him to stay in the apartment for about a week, documents say. He also told police Rainford was coming to see him the morning of the shooting.

The boyfriend said Robinson had been acting paranoid prior to the shooting, accusing him of being hired to kill him, court documents say. But he said there was no altercation or argument before the shooting, according to the documents.

The boyfriend told police he was disoriented when Robinson began shooting, briefly blacked out and was ultimately able to flee the apartment, documents say.

His girlfriend also told him the day before the shooting that she was concerned about Robinson’s presence due to his behavior, documents say.

Detectives found the green car was registered to Robinson and searched for the vehicle, documents say. A few days later, Des Moines police arrested him on Pacific Highway South and turned him over to Kent police.

Robinson was booked into King County Jail, where he remains held without bail.

Judges can deny bail for people facing the possibility of life in prison if prosecutors show clear and convincing evidence that the person poses a threat if released, documents say.

Robinson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening.