A man was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving Monday in connection with last week’s multivehicle crash on Interstate 5 that left a 29-year-old woman dead.

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, a man identified by the Washington State Patrol as Liming Gao, 45, was driving west on Northeast 130th Street in Seattle when his vehicle careened off the overpass and onto I-5, crashing into multiple vehicles, according to King County prosecutors. Charging documents said Gao struck a car that Mackenzie Mitchell, 29, was riding in, flipping the car upside down and partially ejecting her.

Mitchell later died of head and facial injuries.

Gao was trapped in his car and had to be freed by first responders, according to the charges. Troopers suspected Gao was intoxicated at the time of the crash based on field sobriety tests done at the scene, prosecutors said.

Two other people were injured and another person was struck, according to prosecutors.

Mitchell’s family released a statement to King 5 News, saying they are “heartbroken” over her death.

“If you were one of the people that crossed her path, consider yourself one of the lucky ones,” the statement said. “Kenzie will be deeply missed by her entire family. She could light up a room in a second & loved fiercely.”

Gao’s bail is set at $2 million, and he is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 21.