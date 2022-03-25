King County prosecutors charged a 40-year-old man with first-degree assault Friday, accusing him of randomly stabbing a woman at a bus stop in Seattle’s Little Saigon International District earlier this month, minutes after he allegedly threw another woman down the stairs at the International District/Chinatown light rail station.

The assaults occurred approximately 30 minutes apart on March 2.

Alexander Jay, who is also known as Jay Alexander, was arrested in Pioneer Square on March 3 on a state Department of Corrections warrant and was charged with second-degree assault a week later for the assault on the woman at the light rail station, court records show.

Jailed in lieu of $150,000 in that case, Jay is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the first-degree assault case, for a total bail amount of $650,000, jail and court records show.

Jay was supposed to be arraigned on the second-degree assault charge Thursday but a Superior Court judge granted a motion by his defense attorney to have Jay undergo a competency evaluation, delaying arraignment until April 11, according to the records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the first-degree assault charge April 7, though that hearing may also be continued until the evaluation is completed, said Casey McNerthney, a prosecutor’s spokesperson.

Court records show Jay has numerous criminal convictions in Washington and California. Both assaults were captured by video-surveillance cameras.

Charging documents in the two assault cases provide a timeline of how events unfolded:

Advertising

Seattle police responded to a report of an assault at the International District/Chinatown Station at Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street at 11:39 that morning, and during the investigation learned a 62-year-old woman had been on her way to work and had ridden in the same light rail car as her attacker. They didn’t have any interaction on the train but the woman noticed the man had a cross unprofessionally inked on his cheekbone, the charges say.

The woman got off the train at the International District/Chinatown Station and was at the top of the stairs leading to the street when the same man grabbed her and threw her down the stairs, followed her down, and threw her a second time, charging papers say. The woman fought back and was kicked in the face before a security guard came to her aid and her assailant walked back up the stairs.

The woman suffered three broken ribs and a broken collarbone, the charges in the second-degree assault case say.

Footage from surveillance cameras showed the man boarded a bus at Fifth and Jackson at 11:35 a.m. and got off the bus at 12th Avenue and South Jackson Street four minutes later, according to the charges filed Friday.

A shopkeeper later told police he confronted a man with crosses tattooed on his face outside his business, and the man said he was looking for a knife, the charges say. The man took a pipe out of a pickup but the shopkeeper was able to retrieve it and the man walked south on 12th Avenue.

At 11:48 a.m., a 29-year-old woman was seen loitering at a bus shelter on the west side of 12th Avenue between South Jackson and South King streets, which the charges note is a known area of criminal activity. As a bus arrived at the stop, a man approached the woman from behind and began stabbing her without warning, according to the charges.

The woman suffered 10 stab wounds to her neck, chest, back and arms, the charges say. Cameras on the bus captured the stabbing and showed that after the attack, the man crossed 12th Avenue and disappeared around the corner.

One person who witnessed the stabbing also described the assailant as having crosses tattooed on his face, the charges say.