A 31-year-old man was charged Friday with starting a fire that destroyed 58 boats and damaged at least 10 others at a Lake Union boat storage facility two days earlier.

King County prosecutors charged Arthur Arakelov with first-degree arson, alleging he caused more than $8.5 million in damages to the Seattle Boat Company.

Arakelov is accused of starting the fire on the third or fourth story of a boat storage rack, according to probable cause documents. Video surveillance detailed in court filings captured him climbing down after starting the fire and running to hide on a boat, where police later found him.

The fire quickly spread out of control, engulfing two boat racks and causing them to collapse, according to probable cause documents. The building also sustained internal and external damage.

More than 100 personnel from the Seattle Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded.

Police found Arakelov asleep or passed out in the boat where he had initially fled, according to court records. His hands were darkened with what appeared to be soot, the records allege.

Arakelov was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to court records, and he was identified as the suspect after officials reviewed footage and recovered a lighter they think was his from the boat where he was found.

A judge set Arakelov’s bail at $100,000 after prosecutors argued he would be a danger to the community and might fail to appear in court if he were released, documents say. He had not been assigned a lawyer as of Friday afternoon.