King County prosecutors charged a 43-year-old man on Tuesday with allegedly placing a pipe bomb in a Sodo parking garage last week.

Osman Ibrahim was formally charged with possession of an explosive device and second-degree malicious placement.

Video surveillance footage from Dec. 26 shows a man, later identified by police as Ibrahim, covering a security camera in a parking garage in the 900 block of South Horton Street. Two days later, Ibrahim is seen on surveillance footage covering the camera again, according to court documents. A metal pipe device was visible in security footage once Ibrahim uncovered the camera, according to documents.

Seattle police arrived at the garage around 8:05 a.m. Dec. 29, after an employee called to report a suspicious item that looked like a pipe bomb, according to probable cause documents.

The employee found the pipe bomb while doing a routine cleanup and inspection of the area, documents say.

Seattle police bomb squad members determined the bomb was real and cleared the area, according to court documents. As officials worked to make the device safe, an officer saw Ibrahim pass by on a bicycle and another officer arrested Ibrahim.

Ibrahim later told a detective that he had been in the garage and left the pipe bomb behind because he had no use for it, according to court documents.

The pipe bomb was taken to a demolition range to be safely disposed of, according to probable cause documents.

Ibrahim is being held in lieu of $350,000 bail, according to charging documents. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12.