A 23-year-old Boulevard Park man is accused of using his friendship to gain entrance to a former neighbor’s Lake City apartment in August, where he fatally shot a man and the man’s girlfriend and stole a laundry bag full of their possessions, according to King County prosecutors.

Seattle police arrested Tyrell Brown on Wednesday, and on Thursday prosecutors charged him with two counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 28 deaths of Juan Anthony Brooks, 51, and Maria Hinton, 39. Both murder charges carry firearms enhancements, and Brown, who is not legally allowed to own a gun, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified Maria Camara as one of the homicide victims, but she is referred to in charging documents as Maria Hinton. Both victims died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Brown had been wanted on bench warrants since December for three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in two separate criminal cases, court records show.

Court records in the three criminal cases do not yet indicate which attorney is representing Brown. He is to be arraigned March 10.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Don Raz wrote in the murder charges that Brown went to Brooks’ apartment with the intent to steal money, drugs and weapons.

“Using his friendship with the victims to gain entry to their apartment, he then shot and killed both of the victims to complete his theft,” Raz wrote, noting that if convicted, Brown faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years in prison.

A friend of Brooks called 911 just before 4 p.m. Aug. 28 and said he had found the bodies of Brooks and Hinton inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Northeast 140th Street, the charges against Brown say.

The friend told investigators he had spoken with Brooks the day before and Brooks mentioned that someone had broken into his apartment a couple days earlier and attempted to steal his safe. One of Brooks’ family members also told Seattle police detectives about the burglary, which Brooks did not report to police.

During a search of Brooks’ apartment, police found fired cartridge casings and a bag filled with small denominations of cash and drug paraphernalia but did not find Brooks’ cellphone, according to the charges.

Police reviewed the apartment building’s video-surveillance footage, which showed a man enter Brooks’ apartment just after 11 p.m. Aug. 25 and leave about 15 minutes later, the charges say. The same man was seen in the footage using the apartment’s call box around 1:20 a.m. Aug. 28, which was matched to Brooks’ cellphone call history.

Brooks was seen on the video footage in the building’s laundry room a few hours before the man arrived, and Hinton was seen leaving the laundry room at 1:54 a.m., carrying a black mesh laundry bag, the charges say. At 2:11 a.m., the man who had used the call box to gain entry to the building was seen leaving with what appeared to be Hinton’s laundry bag.

“The bag appears to now contain something heavy as the male appears to be struggling with the weight of the bag,” a detective wrote in charging papers.

Brooks’ cellphone data showed that his phone moved farther from the Lake City apartment building until the signal stopped near the exit from Highway 520 to Montlake Boulevard. Police presume the phone was taken by the killer since Brooks and Hinton were not seen alive again, the charges say.

A white Dodge Charger with body damage was connected to the man seen in the video footage and led police to identify Brown, who had lived in Brooks’ apartment building as recently as January 2021, according to the charges. Cellphone records also showed 69 calls between Brooks’ and Brown’s phones between Aug. 1 and Aug. 28.

During a search of Brown’s Facebook account, detectives learned Brown had messaged a friend 4½ hours after the killings, looking to sell a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, the charges say. Detectives also found a September post that Brown used to sell a white Dodge Charger and the photo he posted of the vehicle showed it had the same damage as the Charger seen in the surveillance footage, the charges say.

Following his arrest, police say Brown identified himself as the man seen in the Aug. 28 surveillance footage from Brooks’ apartment building, according to the charges. During a subsequent search of Brown’s Boulevard Park apartment, a .40-caliber handgun was among the items seized by police, according to the charges.