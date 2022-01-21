REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police say a 23-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a suspected arson at a strip mall last week that destroyed two businesses and damaged three others.

Tyndale Cubbo Santos Mariur was arrested Wednesday on unrelated charges, police said Friday in a news release.

Mariur faces second-degree arson and second-degree burglary charges. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

On Jan. 14, firefighters responded to a fire that affected Tropea Ristorante Italiano, Redmond Pilates Center, Namaste Indian Restaurant, Sip Thai Bistro and Ocean Optical, KOMO-TV reported.

No further information was released.