A 34-year-old Seattle man is accused of instigating a gunfight with a King County sheriff’s deputy who approached him about a misdemeanor warrant early Sunday at a Shoreline gas station, according to prosecutors.

Ezequiel Medina-Parra was charged Monday with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, obstructing a law enforcement officer and unlawful discharge of a dangerous weapon in the shootout with Deputy Clayton Stultz, according to court records. Medina-Parra, who suffered at least one gunshot wound to his arm, was booked into jail Sunday night and remains in custody in lieu of $3 million bail.

Stultz, 24, was shot in his right arm and left hand during the gunfight, the charges against Medina-Parra say. He was released from the hospital Sunday night and remains on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer uses deadly force.

The gunfight unfolded after Stultz contacted Medina-Parra, who had a warrant out of Lake Forest Park Municipal Court for driving with a suspended license, according to court and jail records. Shoreline is one of a dozen cities that contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services.

The charges against Medina-Parra do not include Stultz’s account of the gunfight but instead rely on video surveillance footage and a woman’s witness statement to investigators.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a man driving a red Audi pulled up to a gas pump at the Chevron station in the 1500 block of Northeast 145th Street, charging papers say. A couple in a pickup pulled up to another pump a few minutes later.

A marked Shoreline police vehicle drove past the Chevron, reappeared and pulled into the gas station. A deputy was seen contacting the Audi’s driver, who circled his vehicle and opened and closed the trunk while they talked, the charges say.

“The deputy can eventually be seen pointing as though giving instructions,” and the man walked, then ran away from the deputy, who gave chase, a detective wrote in charging papers. “The video does not show the suspect or deputy drawing their weapons but there are small flashes consistent with muzzle flashes from gunfire from the area of the suspect.”

The woman who was driving the pickup later told police she overheard the deputy tell the Audi’s driver that he had an arrest warrant for a suspended license, to which the man replied, “I’m just gonna go away now,” the charges say. When the deputy told the man, later identified as Medina-Parra, that he wasn’t free to leave, Medina-Parra walked away, then picked up his pace and fired at the deputy, say the charges. He ran to the Goodwill store west of the gas station, then across the street to a QFC store before returning to the Chevron station and running north out of the camera’s view.

The woman estimated Medina-Parra fired 12 rounds and told police she was “100% for sure” Medina-Parra shot first and that the deputy appeared to be defending himself when he returned fire, charging papers say. She also said Medina-Parra fired at her three times, presumably because she witnessed the gunfight, and she hid under her truck, which was struck by two bullets, according to the charges.

As Medina-Parra ran, he discarded his clothing, phone and gun, which police recovered, the charges say. A police dog ultimately tracked Medina-Parra to a shed, where he was arrested without further incident, according to the charges.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County. Meeghan Black, the team’s acting spokesperson, said Stultz has been with the sheriff’s office since June 2021.