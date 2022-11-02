A man charged in the fatal stabbings of a man and woman inside a Georgetown apartment on Sunday had been released from custody on misdemeanor assault charges about 48 hours earlier, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged John Williams, 42, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the victims, a 55-year-old woman and 53-year-old man. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Williams is being held without bail in the King County Jail because of his “propensity for violence,” including previous assault charges, prosecutors said. Charging documents say Williams was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in California in 2018 but provide no details.

Williams was arrested on Sept. 3 and later charged in Seattle Municipal Court with three counts of misdemeanor assault for what court documents describe as series of assaults at a Seattle restaurant. He was sentenced to 56 days in jail with credit for time served, according to documents dated Oct. 28.

He was released from custody that day and placed on probation, according to documents.

Two days later, Seattle police received reports of two people who were found dead inside in apartment on Fourth Avenue South at around 4:17 p.m., according to probable cause documents. Officers obtained a search warrant and found the woman with more than 100 stab wounds and the man dead with over 50 stab wounds.

At 4:37 p.m., officers received reports of a man covered in blood walking on East Marginal Way South. The man, later identified as Williams, had lacerations on his hands, the probable cause documents say.

Williams was taken in for questioning and told police he knew the female victim and identified himself in the surveillance footage, but he told detectives he had “no recollection” of entering and leaving the apartment, the documents say.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment building that show a woman walking into the apartment and a man, later identified by police as Williams, entering after her at 3:20 p.m., according to charging documents.

A man was also inside the apartment as the woman and Williams both walked in, court documents said.

Williams walked out six minutes later covered in blood the footage showed, according to the documents.

Additional surveillance footage showed Williams arriving at the apartment carrying backpack at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday before heading out with the woman at around 2:58 p.m. and returning a short time later. Officials Officers later retrieved the backpack, which contained Williams’ court documents from the apartment, according to the charges.

Williams’ arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16. He had not been assigned a lawyer by Wednesday evening.