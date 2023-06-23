A 20-year-old man who turned himself in after a deadly shooting in a Safeway parking lot in Federal Way was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, according to King County prosecutors.

Prince Sa Faamalele is accused of firing 20 rounds in “a matter of seconds” during an apparent altercation, killing two men and injuring a third outside the grocery store on Southwest 336th Street, according to court documents. He told detectives he shot the men in self-defense, documents say.

Faamalele is being held in King County custody on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault. His bail has been set at $5 million.

Federal Way police responded to the shooting late June 16 and found Brandon Ramngen, 29, and Simion Welson Muna, 28, with multiple gunshot wounds, probable cause documents say. Both died at the scene.

Police also found a third man who was injured, and medics took him to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. He has since been released.

Surveillance footage captured a driver in a Toyota pulling up alongside a Honda parked in the Safeway parking lot, according to probable cause documents.

The Toyota driver, who was unidentified in court records, got out of the vehicle and appeared to speak with the Honda driver, who is believed to have been Faamalele, the documents say. Ramngen then stepped out of the Toyota and also spoke to the driver of the Honda.

The video, which didn’t capture audio from the conversations, then showed gunshots coming from the Honda, documents state. The Honda driver backed away from the Toyota, waited for two people who had been in the store to get into the car and drove off, probable cause documents say.

Police found a pistol underneath Ramngen, documents say. Investigators determined the handgun didn’t match bullet casings found at the scene.

The next afternoon, Faamalele turned himself in to Federal Way police, documents say.

Officers seized and got a warrant to search the Honda, where they found a 9 mm Glock handgun that appeared to have been fired until empty and had a fully depressed trigger, according to documents.

Faamalele had not been assigned a lawyer as of Thursday.