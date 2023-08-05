Prosecutors charged a 22-year-old Friday in the fatal shooting of a man near the Tukwila Southcenter mall a week ago.

Derrion Lewis was charged with second-degree murder in the death of DeQuan McFadden, 24, and first-degree assault for allegedly firing at a 20-year-old woman, narrowly missing her. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lewis was on probation at the time of the shooting, after completing a 44-month sentence for two 2019 felony convictions, according to court documents. His bail was set at $3 million.

Prosecutors wrote Lewis had no “discernible motive for this seemingly random act of extreme violence” and that the victims appeared to be strangers to him.

Shortly after 2 p.m. July 28, Kent police responded to reports of a shooting in the Chevron parking lot on Strander Boulevard, near the mall, charging papers say.

Officers found McFadden on the ground and gave him CPR until medics took over, but McFadden died at the scene. McFadden had moved to the area about a year ago from Baltimore, Md.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows Lewis in the passenger seat of a car firing a gun at McFadden and a young woman. The footage showed some exchange of words just before the shooting, prosecutors wrote.

Lewis left the scene, according to court documents.

The young woman told police they had just arrived at the parking lot when she noticed Lewis looking at them, court documents say.

On Tuesday, a Seattle police detective advised the Tukwila detective assigned to the case that they had spotted Lewis inside a car without license plates, documents say. Lewis fled when detectives notified him they had probable cause for his arrest and he was eventually arrested by a SWAT team.

Police found two handguns and a loaded magazine in the car after serving a search warrant, according to documents.