A 47-year-old Seattle man was criminally charged last week, accused of fatally shooting a stranger in the back at a bus stop on Aurora Avenue North because he mistakenly believed the victim had taken his cellphone, prosecutors say.

Ira Washington, who has a lengthy criminal history, was charged Sept. 6 with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail, according to charging documents. Washington is to be arraigned Sept. 19.

Seattle police officers heard gunfire at 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 30 and quickly arrived at an E-Line bus stop on the southwest corner of Aurora Avenue North and North 145th Street, where they found Matthew Tripp on the ground with four gunshot wounds to his back, charging papers say. Despite efforts to save him, Tripp, 44, died at the scene.

A 46-year-old man who initially ran from the scene returned once police arrived and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to the torso, say the charging documents. After he got out of surgery, the man told police that two men he didn’t know were already at the bus stop when he arrived, seconds before he heard gunfire and dived to the ground.

The shootings, which were captured by video-surveillance cameras, showed Tripp dropped what appeared to be a cellphone when he collapsed on the sidewalk. The gunman picked the object up before fleeing the scene, according to the charges.

Crime scene investigators collected several spent 9-mm shell casings from the bus stop.

Roughly 37 hours after the shooting, a Seattle police detective was canvassing the neighborhood for additional video footage when he saw a man matching the shooter’s description and wearing the same clothing at a bus stop on the east side of Aurora at North 95th Street, charging papers say. The man, later identified as Washington, got on an E-line bus but was detained after police stopped the coach.

A 9-mm handgun, which turned out to have been stolen, was found in Washington’s waistband. He later told police he had purchased the gun two weeks earlier and carried it with him everywhere he went, even though he was not legally allowed to possess firearms, say the charges.

The charges say Washington, who claimed to be hearing voices, lost his cellphone and thought a girl had taken it, but came to believe the stranger at the bus stop was holding his phone. “The next thing he remembered was shooting,” a detective wrote.

Washington told police he got home to his apartment, found his own phone and threw the phone he’d taken from the man at the bus stop in the trash, according to the charges.

Initial ballistic tests showed the handgun taken from Washington when he was arrested matched the shell casings from the bus stop where Tripp and the second man were shot, the charges say.

There have been 42 homicides in Seattle so far this year, including Sunday’s fatal shooting of 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye near the Amazon Spheres, according to preliminary data collected by The Seattle Times from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tripp, the city’s 41st homicide victim of the year, is also the fifth person since May to be fatally shot or stabbed on Aurora Avenue North, from Wallingford to Seattle’s northern city limit, according to the data.