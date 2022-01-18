Seattle police arrested a 33-year-old man Monday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including robbery, assault and attempted abduction of a child.

A caller reported a man involved in a strong-arm robbery at 11:25 a.m. on Marsh Island near the Montlake Cut, a ccording to the Seattle Police Department’s blotter.

The man tried to grab a phone from a woman who was standing with three people, and a struggle ensued, police said. The man then pushed a friend of the woman into Lake Washington after she intervened to protect her friend, according to police. The attacker then ran off.

A few minutes later another caller told police a man had grabbed her 18-month-old daughter by the hood of her jacket and tossed her to the side of a trail, causing the toddler to scream and cry, according to the blotter. The man then pushed the mother into the lake, police said.

A witness told police the man went across the Montlake Bridge toward the University of Washington. UW police said the man had thrown water at a UW Medical Center employee earlier that morning after SPD called to alert them to the suspect headed toward the campus, according to the blotter post.

Police received multiple calls shortly before 1 p.m. regarding a man in the 12300 block of 30th Avenue Northeast who ran up behind a female jogger and swept her legs out from under her, causing her to fall onto the pavement, police said.

The man then punched a witness in the face multiple times after he got out of his car to help the jogger, according to police.

Police arrived and found a suspect who matched the description of the man involved in the Montlake attacks earlier that morning, police said.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of multiple felonies and multiple counts of misdemeanor assault, according to the blotter.