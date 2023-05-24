A man believed to be responsible for a string of mail thefts across the Seattle area, including thefts that halted mail delivery for hundreds of residents, has been arrested, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Johny Mixayboua, 27, was charged in U.S. District Court with mail theft and possession of stolen mail, accused of stealing U.S. Postal Service vehicles and postal keys, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal prosecutors said he stole mail throughout Seattle and as far north as Lake Forest Park, south as Tukwila and east as Snoqualmie.

The thefts occurred for months, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Postal Service temporarily stopped delivering mail to hundreds of Southeast Seattle residents earlier this month, citing a rapid increase in mail theft in the area. According to the criminal complaint, the Postal Service halted the deliveries to track down and arrest Mixayboua.

This is a developing story and will be updated.