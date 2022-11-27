Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a road rage shooting Friday on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall, the agency reported.

The shooting wounded an 11-year-old boy seated in the back of a Honda SUV headed north on the highway. Witnesses reported a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze fired shots at the Honda around 2:22 p.m. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the State Patrol reported.

State troopers and Tacoma police found the Chevrolet about 3 miles from the Tacoma Mall outside a home on South 87th Street, according to a State Patrol news release. They linked the car to the 19-year-old, who was taken into custody shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The shooting was the second highway drive-by to injure a child in the region this month. A 9-year-old was struck by bullets on Highway 167 in Renton on Nov. 11, according to the State Patrol.