Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a Monday night shooting in North Seattle that left one man dead.

Police were called to the 14300 block of Midvale Avenue North around 8:15 p.m. following reports that someone was shooting a gun from the window of a residence, Seattle police said.

When officers arrived, they were able to speak with the man but he refused to leave the residence, police said.

Police arrest suspect in Monday evening North Seattle homicide: https://t.co/UqxJmqXqwZ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 5, 2022

The man eventually surrendered without incident, police said, and when police entered the apartment, they found the body of a man who had been shot.

Seattle Fire Department medics responded to the scene and declared the man dead, police said.

Homicide detectives will book the 27-year-old suspect into King County Jail, according to police.

Police did not say how the two men involved knew each other.