A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a Kitsap County couple last week was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun D. Rose, 40, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Sunday on an arrest warrant filed in the killing of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, who were found dead at their home near Port Orchard Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on the motive for the killing.

The couple owned and operated E2W Brewing, a small home-based brewery, on their property in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, south of Port Orchard.

Tips from the public helped law enforcement find the general area where Rose was seen, according to Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ken Dickinson. He was spotted and pursued early Sunday driving a stolen car in Mason County but was lost, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

He abandoned that car and stole another vehicle in Pierce County, the sheriff’s office said, which he drove to Tacoma. He abandoned that vehicle as well.

He was arrested in Tacoma after a struggle, Dickinson said.

Investigators from Kitsap, Pierce and Mason County Sheriff’s Offices worked together with Tacoma Police to take Rose into custody, officials said.

Detectives from the Kitsap Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies after their daughter went to the family home and found signs of a force home entry and blood, the Sheriff’s Office said last week.

The arrest warrant for Rose was issued over the weekend, but police have not said what led investigators to suspect him.