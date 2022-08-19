A man who police say fatally stabbed his wife at a Ballard apartment building late Thursday has been arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police were called to a building in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest for a report of a domestic violence assault after 10 p.m., officers said.

Officers found the woman dead, police said. Her husband was arrested in the area a short time later, police said.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website

The investigation is ongoing.