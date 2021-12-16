A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday that left a 41-year-old man dead, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Police said in a post on Facebook that there had been a physical confrontation between the suspect and the victim when the suspect allegedly picked up a weapon and shot the victim one time.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of J Court S.E. about 2:30 p.m. Officers found an unconscious man and tried performing lifesaving measures, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The 29-year-old has been booked into jail on investigation of second-degree murder.

Police said they were not sure of the relationship between the two men other than that they knew each other.