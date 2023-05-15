Seattle police have arrested a suspect for investigation of murder in a shooting last week in downtown Seattle.

Police responded to reports of a man with life-threatening injuries after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Third Avenue and Cherry Street. Officers and medics attempted lifesaving measures but the man died at the scene, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Benjamin Mattos and determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers located the suspect, a 27-year-old man, Friday evening and booked him into the King County Jail, according to Seattle Police.