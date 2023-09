A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old woman in Burien earlier this month.

The crash was shortly in the afternoon of Sept. 2 near the 17400 block of Des Moines Memorial Drive. The man was arrested on Friday. The Seattle Times is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime.

King County detectives located the vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, on Wednesday.