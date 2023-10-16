A 39-year-old man suspected of assaulting two people with a hammer last month at a Sound Transit light-rail station was arrested Friday.

In an unprovoked attack, a man allegedly assaulted a man and woman shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the underground passenger lobby of Sound Transit’s Beacon Hill Link light-rail station.

According to court documents, the man first hit the woman, 63, in the back of her head with the hammer while she was approaching the ORCA fare card machine. The woman ran to a man, 60, who was in a wheelchair, and his wife, 70, who attempted to comfort her.

The suspect then struck the man, who had stood up from his wheelchair, in the back of the head with the hammer. The man began to fall as the suspect pushed him, causing him to stumble back and hit his head on the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The man’s wife approached the suspect, and the suspect hit her in the head three times with a bag, which did not cause injury, according to the document.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the suspect told multiple people, “I’ll kill you,” while wielding the hammer.

The man and the first woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center with head injuries. Both have since been released. The man’s wife was not hospitalized.

Seattle police, King County sheriff’s deputies and Sound Transit security were unable to locate the suspect for weeks. Police released surveillance video and photos showing the suspect with the hammer before the attacks, asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating him.

Several anonymous tips eventually led police to the man, and patrol officers arrested him on Oct. 13.

He is being held on $1 million bail at the King County Jail for investigation of assault.