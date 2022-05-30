A man was arrested late Sunday after shooting at police during a nearly two-hour chase through Capitol Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Police Department said a 58-year-old man was arrested on two counts of attempted homicide and one count of attempted burglary after two “prowler-type” calls reporting a man in a trench coat and bucket hat lurking near houses and an alarm call from a residence, all around Volunteer Park.

According to a news release from Seattle police, a man matching the same description given in the other calls was recorded breaking a window with a rock at the residence on private security footage.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived, but was later located in a dark sedan matching the description given in the calls. When police attempted to stop the car, the driver fired two shots at the police vehicle, according to the department release.

No one was struck by either shot.

Police said officers chased the man for nearly two hours in vehicles and on foot, before arresting him after “a brief negotiation,” but did not specify what that entailed.