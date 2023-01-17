Auburn police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista the day before, authorities said.

Surveillance footage showed the man using a looped zip tie to try to drag the barista out of a drive-thru window and into his pickup as she handed him change early Monday morning.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

The barista managed to get out of the man’s grip and close the drive-thru window, according to the video footage. The suspect then drove away.

The barista suffered minor cuts, said police spokesperson Kolby Crossley.

Police would not say where the incident occurred.

The video footage and a large number of community tips helped identify the suspect, Crossley said.

This story will be updated.