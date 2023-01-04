A woman sustained life-threatening injuries during an hourslong standoff in Mill Creek on Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call reporting an assault with weapon at The District Apartments in the 17700 block of Bothell-Everett Highway around 9:30 a.m. and rescued a 39-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times inside her apartment.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview, according to a hospital spokesperson.

After deputies rescued the woman, they retreated from the scene and the 45-year-old male suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The stabbing is now being investigated as a domestic violence incident, said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect and victim had a prior romantic relationship, O’Keefe said.

A man and 17-year-old were also rescued from the apartment.

The SWAT team responded and negotiated with the suspect. The incident was isolated to the apartment complex, and the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

The suspect had what the Sheriff’s Office believes to be self-inflicted injuries and was transported to a hospital.