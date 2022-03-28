A 40-year-old Shoreline man who called 911 on Sunday morning to report he had killed a woman inside his apartment was arrested after police confirmed her violent death, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a King County District Court judge ordered the man, who turns 41 on Tuesday, held on investigation of homicide and set bail at $5 million, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. The judge agreed the high bail amount was justified because of the extreme violence and cruelty inflicted on the victim and because the killing was intentionally planned, he said.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been criminally charged.

The man called 911 at 7:21 a.m. Sunday and met police officers in the parking lot of the Linden Highlands apartments, located in the 17500 block of Linden Avenue North, says the probable-cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case against the man. Officers noticed he had blood on him and then located the woman’s body in the man’s apartment.

The woman appeared to have suffered a severe head injury and detectives found an ax and large bolt cutter in the apartment, both covered in blood, the statement says.

As of Monday afternoon, the woman’s identity had not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Capt. Tim Meyer, a sheriff’s spokesman, said the victim was 32 years old but he did not know what her relationship was to the suspect.