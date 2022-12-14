A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead following a hit-and-run in Burien on Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident of the 12200 block of Roseburg Avenue South called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday to report a male lying in his backyard. The male was deceased and had significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that the victim had been walking on the sidewalk and was struck from behind by a Ford truck. The driver of the truck had crashed into fencing and struck the victim, who was found down an embankment.

Detectives were able to identify the driver of the truck Tuesday night. He was arrested at his Burien residence about one mile from the crash scene. His truck was also located and impounded into evidence.

Deputies said the suspect subsequently said he had been driving the truck; he was booked into the King County Jail.